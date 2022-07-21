Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] Stock trading around $79.91 per share: What’s Next?

Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE: NTR] gained 1.86% or 1.46 points to close at $79.91 with a heavy trading volume of 3125315 shares. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Nutrien to Acquire Brazilian Ag Retailer Casa do Adubo.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Brazilian company Casa do Adubo S.A. (Casa do Adubo). The acquisition includes 39 retail locations, under the brand Casa do Adubo, and 10 distribution centers, under the brand Agrodistribuidor Casal, in the states of Acre, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Pará, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, São Paulo and Tocantins.

The transaction supports Nutrien’s Retail growth strategy in Brazil. The acquisition of Casa do Adubo is expected to result in additional run-rate sales of approximately US$400 million, increasing total Nutrien Ag Solutions annual sales in Latin America to approximately US$2.2 billion. Upon completion of the acquisition of Casa do Adubo, Nutrien expects to surpass its stated target of US$100 million of adjusted EBITDA in Brazil by 2023.

It opened the trading session at $77.52, the shares rose to $80.40 and dropped to $77.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTR points out that the company has recorded 7.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, NTR reached to a volume of 3125315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTR shares is $112.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Nutrien Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutrien Ltd. stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NTR shares from 87 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutrien Ltd. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for NTR stock

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, NTR shares dropped by -3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.53, while it was recorded at 75.68 for the last single week of trading, and 82.78 for the last 200 days.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutrien Ltd. [NTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. Nutrien Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.42.

Nutrien Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nutrien Ltd. go to 8.23%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nutrien Ltd. [NTR]

There are presently around $27,429 million, or 68.81% of NTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,332,864, which is approximately -1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,370,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in NTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.44 billion in NTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutrien Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in Nutrien Ltd. [NYSE:NTR] by around 50,909,448 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 54,516,928 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 244,205,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,631,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTR stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,108,234 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 4,214,874 shares during the same period.