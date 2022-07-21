NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $13

NeoGenomics Inc. [NASDAQ: NEO] traded at a high on 07/20/22, posting a 2.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.42. The company report on July 15, 2022 that NeoGenomics Schedules its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release for August 9, 2022.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing and global contract research services, announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2022, financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss their second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT. Interested investors should dial (877) 545-0523 (domestic) and (973) 528-0016 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code provided for this call is 739454. A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:30 AM EDT on August 23, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 (domestic) and (919) 882-2331 (international). The playback conference ID number is 46116. The webcast may be accessed under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.neogenomics.com. An archive of the web-cast will be available until 08:30 AM EDT on August 9, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3174961 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NeoGenomics Inc. stands at 6.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.37%.

The market cap for NEO stock reached $1.06 billion, with 123.63 million shares outstanding and 121.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, NEO reached a trading volume of 3174961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEO shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NeoGenomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $34 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for NeoGenomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $18, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoGenomics Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83.

How has NEO stock performed recently?

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.77. With this latest performance, NEO shares gained by 11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.33, while it was recorded at 8.22 for the last single week of trading, and 22.33 for the last 200 days.

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.66 and a Gross Margin at +37.08. NeoGenomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57.

NeoGenomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Earnings analysis for NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeoGenomics Inc. go to 1.30%.

Insider trade positions for NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]

There are presently around $937 million, or 91.90% of NEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,590,049, which is approximately 1.354% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,970,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.21 million in NEO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $84.74 million in NEO stock with ownership of nearly -9.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeoGenomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in NeoGenomics Inc. [NASDAQ:NEO] by around 11,110,028 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 17,242,467 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 82,986,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,338,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,948,120 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,416,954 shares during the same period.