Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Stock trading around $3.46 per share: What’s Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] gained 7.79% on the last trading session, reaching $3.46 price per share at the time. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Nano Dimension Announces 12.12% Ownership of Stratasys Ltd.

A Strategic Investment in an attractive Additively Manufacturing segment.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), an industry leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and specialized Additive Manufacturing (“AM”), announced today that it owns 12.12% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS).

Nano Dimension Ltd. represents 261.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $903.96 million with the latest information. NNDM stock price has been found in the range of $3.195 to $3.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 4284656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78.

Trading performance analysis for NNDM stock

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.38 and a Gross Margin at -48.63. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1913.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.33.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.00 and a Current Ratio set at 29.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

There are presently around $189 million, or 21.60% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,322,702, which is approximately -13.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,597,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.37 million in NNDM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $14.77 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 201.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 10,673,053 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 6,611,585 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 37,285,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,569,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,715,110 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,169,510 shares during the same period.