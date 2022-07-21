Morgan Stanley lifts New Relic Inc. [NEWR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

New Relic Inc. [NYSE: NEWR] surged by $9.18 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $61.70 during the day while it closed the day at $61.55. The company report on July 20, 2022 that New Relic Launches Agentless Monitoring for SAPⓇ Solutions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

All SAP customers can now enable industry leading observability for their SAP infrastructure, applications and business processes without any intrusive agent installation, manual configurations or context switching across multiple toolchains.

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today announced the general availability of New Relic Monitoring for SAPⓇ Solutions, the industry’s first native observability solution delivered in an agentless manner for enterprises running critical business processes on SAP systems. The solution empowers IT teams to better support business operations by harnessing existing SAP data sources to access all necessary telemetry data and avoids the need to install intrusive monitoring agents in SAP production servers or rely on third-party connectors. With all telemetry unified in one place, New Relic offers turnkey visualization for dashboards, traces, and maps, in addition to anomaly detection and alerts for SAP and non-SAP systems. The solution can help teams with faster root-cause analysis and resolution of interruptions that may impact the organization’s ability to generate revenue or deliver critical services.

New Relic Inc. stock has also gained 18.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEWR stock has declined by -16.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.93% and lost -44.03% year-on date.

The market cap for NEWR stock reached $4.07 billion, with 65.76 million shares outstanding and 54.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, NEWR reached a trading volume of 3281938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Relic Inc. [NEWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEWR shares is $64.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for New Relic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for New Relic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Relic Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.53.

NEWR stock trade performance evaluation

New Relic Inc. [NEWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.39. With this latest performance, NEWR shares gained by 33.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.36 for New Relic Inc. [NEWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.40, while it was recorded at 53.61 for the last single week of trading, and 76.57 for the last 200 days.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Relic Inc. [NEWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.49 and a Gross Margin at +67.37. New Relic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.72.

New Relic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Relic Inc. [NEWR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Relic Inc. go to 15.00%.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,685 million, or 93.90% of NEWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEWR stocks are: HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,259,021, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, holding 5,153,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.17 million in NEWR stocks shares; and MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, currently with $307.75 million in NEWR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Relic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in New Relic Inc. [NYSE:NEWR] by around 7,683,481 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 6,182,760 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 46,003,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,870,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEWR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,994,030 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,342,931 shares during the same period.