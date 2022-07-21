Maxim Group slashes price target on Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] – find out why.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ADIL] loss -46.74% on the last trading session, reaching $0.98 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Adial Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results For Onward™ Phase 3 Trial for AD04 in Patients with Alcohol Use Disorder.

AD04 achieved statistically significant mean reduction in heavy drinking days among pre-specified group of heavy drinkers, compared to placebo, with an approximately 79% reduction from baseline drinking.

AD04 demonstrated statistically significant difference in AUD severity, as compared to placebo, with an 84% decrease in the number of heavy drinking patients meeting the criteria for AUD diagnosis.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 23.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.89 million with the latest information. ADIL stock price has been found in the range of $0.88 to $1.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 358.31K shares, ADIL reached a trading volume of 10235104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADIL shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for ADIL stock

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.00. With this latest performance, ADIL shares dropped by -24.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.00 for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3461, while it was recorded at 1.5980 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2099 for the last 200 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -518.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -295.97.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]

There are presently around $6 million, or 13.10% of ADIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADIL stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,817,454, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 590,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 million in ADIL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.41 million in ADIL stock with ownership of nearly -0.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ADIL] by around 1,901,909 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 81,560 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,131,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,114,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADIL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,877,701 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 67,106 shares during the same period.