Market cap of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] reaches 20.50M – now what?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: BHAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.43%. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Announces Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) (“BHAT” or the “Company”), announces today that it entered into two (2) Securities Purchase Agreements with two accredited investors (“Investors”) for the total sale of 1,000,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of US$3.60 per share (the “Offering”). The total Offering are for US$3,600,000.

The Company intends to use the net cash proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The first tranche of the Offering in the amount of $1,440,000 is expected to close on or around July 13, 2022 and the second tranche of the Offering for the remaining $2,160,000 is expected to close thereafter in July 2022.

Over the last 12 months, BHAT stock dropped by -61.85%.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.50 million, with 5.05 million shares outstanding and 4.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, BHAT stock reached a trading volume of 4894634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BHAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.43. With this latest performance, BHAT shares gained by 164.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.10 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.10, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -402.23 and a Gross Margin at +42.78. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -386.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -158.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.51.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.70% of BHAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHAT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 20,141, which is approximately -55.362% of the company’s market cap and around 33.11% of the total institutional ownership; CITIGROUP INC, holding 3,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in BHAT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3000.0 in BHAT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:BHAT] by around 3,505 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 92,841 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 71,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHAT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,505 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 67,861 shares during the same period.