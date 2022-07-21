Market cap of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] reaches 20.52M – now what?

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ: AEZS] loss -7.73% or -0.01 points to close at $0.19 with a heavy trading volume of 3851057 shares. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Aeterna Zentaris Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, today announced that the Company has filed articles of amendment, to effect the previously announced share consolidation (or reverse stock split) (the “Consolidation”) of its issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of one post-Consolidation Common Share for every twenty-five pre-Consolidation Common Shares.

Aeterna expects that the price of its Common Shares will reflect the Consolidation by July 21, 2022, marking a positive outcome for the Company as it works to further its development pipeline. Aeterna’s board of directors also thanks all shareholders for their support of the Consolidation initiative.

It opened the trading session at $5.00, the shares rose to $5.22 and dropped to $4.625, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEZS points out that the company has recorded -45.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, AEZS reached to a volume of 3851057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on AEZS stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AEZS shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for AEZS stock

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.71. With this latest performance, AEZS shares gained by 5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2039, while it was recorded at 0.2144 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3678 for the last 200 days.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.07 and a Gross Margin at +95.53. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.11.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 21.40% of AEZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEZS stocks are: GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P. with ownership of 222,244, which is approximately 15.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 217,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in AEZS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $31000.0 in AEZS stock with ownership of nearly -46.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ:AEZS] by around 79,231 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 680,432 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 430,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,190,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEZS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,156 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 285,258 shares during the same period.