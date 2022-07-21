Market cap of Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] reaches 311.39M – now what?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] gained 28.70% or 2.64 points to close at $11.84 with a heavy trading volume of 4144933 shares. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Aehr Receives $12.8 Million in Follow-on Orders for Multiple FOX-XP™ Systems and WaferPak™ Contactors to Support Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power Devices for Electric Vehicles.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received $12.8 million in orders from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP™ systems, a FOX™ high volume production WaferPak Aligner, and a small number of FOX WaferPak full wafer contactors to meet their increased production capacity needs for power semiconductors for the electric vehicle market. The WaferPaks in these orders are to be used with previously shipped FOX-XP systems and Aehr expects significant subsequent orders for WaferPaks needed for the system orders announced today.

This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market. The FOX-XP systems are configured to test eighteen silicon carbide wafers in parallel while contacting and testing 100% of the devices on each wafer. These FOX systems, WaferPaks, and the WaferPak Aligner are expected to ship by the end of Aehr’s fiscal third quarter ending February 28, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $9.58, the shares rose to $11.96 and dropped to $9.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEHR points out that the company has recorded -6.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -135.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 377.66K shares, AEHR reached to a volume of 4144933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEHR in the course of the last twelve months was 163.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for AEHR stock

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.19. With this latest performance, AEHR shares gained by 54.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.16 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.03, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading, and 13.25 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.19 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.21.

Return on Total Capital for AEHR is now -24.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.13. Additionally, AEHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] managed to generate an average of -$25,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]

There are presently around $100 million, or 40.50% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,588,198, which is approximately -14.083% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,410,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.98 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.11 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly 5.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 3,087,751 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 3,336,220 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,428,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,852,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 863,687 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,266,843 shares during the same period.