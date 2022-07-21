Market Analysts see VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] traded at a high on 07/20/22, posting a 14.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.93. The company report on July 12, 2022 that VistaGen CEO Joins U.S. Surgeon General to Discuss Mental Health Crisis in America at the 2022 Concordia Americas Summit.

Leaders will explore public and private sector solutions to social challenges.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTGN) (VistaGen), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn K. Singh, will join U.S. Surgeon General, Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA, at the 2022 Concordia Americas Summit to discuss America’s ongoing mental health crisis. To attend the 2022 Americas Summit, you can sign up for an in-person pass or a complimentary digital pass here.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3061349 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stands at 12.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.82%.

The market cap for VTGN stock reached $212.59 million, with 206.38 million shares outstanding and 205.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 3061349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTGN shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 193.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.28 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0055, while it was recorded at 0.8352 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5532 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $127 million, or 69.30% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 16,302,596, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 16,047,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.92 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $12.01 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 11,078,091 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 12,399,004 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 113,354,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,831,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,393,132 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,288,618 shares during the same period.