Market Analysts see Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: OTMO] loss -7.24% on the last trading session, reaching $0.74 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Otonomo Unveils Powerful New Fleet Mobility Capabilities Update on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace.

Otonomo’s customers can now benefit from access to accurate mobility data for single vehicles and entire fleets.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced it has updated the Otonomo App on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers new ways to unlock access to accurate mobility data—for single vehicles as well as entire fleets— Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud. The latest version will utilize multi-faceted functionality that allows customers to build upon workflows, trigger specific actions, access distance and dispatch data, execute geofencing, and driver safety capabilities.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. represents 132.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $97.82 million with the latest information. OTMO stock price has been found in the range of $0.70 to $0.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 359.60K shares, OTMO reached a trading volume of 5011913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTMO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.78.

Trading performance analysis for OTMO stock

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.24. With this latest performance, OTMO shares dropped by -37.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.52 for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1893, while it was recorded at 0.8433 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5165 for the last 200 days.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO] managed to generate an average of -$201,051 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [OTMO]

There are presently around $42 million, or 41.63% of OTMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTMO stocks are: DEER IX & CO. LTD. with ownership of 19,470,539, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.67% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 19,470,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.54 million in OTMO stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.9 million in OTMO stock with ownership of nearly 9.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:OTMO] by around 22,645,360 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,014,738 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 28,344,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,005,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTMO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,003,571 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 678,354 shares during the same period.