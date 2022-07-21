Market Analysts see Fisker Inc. [FSR] falling to $13. Time to buy?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] closed the trading session at $10.00 on 07/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.50, while the highest price level was $10.10. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Fisker Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Results and Webcast.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Fisker Inc.

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.43 percent and weekly performance of 11.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.01M shares, FSR reached to a volume of 4308604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $17.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27714.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.23. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 17.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.26 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.43, while it was recorded at 9.56 for the last single week of trading, and 13.15 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -310615.09 and a Gross Margin at -3072.64. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444661.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.48.

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

There are presently around $854 million, or 53.10% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,547,871, which is approximately 1.255% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,608,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.08 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $84.49 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 0.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 12,952,600 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 12,213,321 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 60,222,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,387,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,825,361 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,194,414 shares during the same period.