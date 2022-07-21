Market Analysts see Centene Corporation [CNC] gaining to $115. Time to buy?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] loss -1.30% or -1.19 points to close at $90.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3022399 shares. The company report on July 19, 2022 that More California Families Can Eat Healthy with Health Net’s $120,000 Grant to Support Vouchers 4 Veggies Program.

Community-based organizations, El Concilio and E Center, partner to provide residents of San Joaquin, Sutter and Yuba counties with fresh fruits and vegetables.

A $120,000 grant from Health Net has empowered Vouchers 4 Veggies (V4V) to expand into three rural California counties, providing more families with access to fresh, healthy food. This grant is part of Health Net’s ongoing commitment to improving community health by addressing chronic food insecurity in California communities. “Access to healthy food should not be a privilege,” said Dr. Pooja Mittal, Chief Health Equity Officer at Health Net. “Good nutrition is necessary to boost energy, keep our bodies healthy, and reduce the risk of some chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease. According to Nourish California, an Oakland-based nonprofit, there are 4.7 million adults and 2 million children across the state who are affected by food insecurity.”Since November 2021, more than 250 low-income households with young children have been successfully enrolled into the program in San Joaquin, Sutter, and Yuba counties. By partnering with recognized and respected community-based organizations such as the E Center and El Concilio, V4V provides individuals and families in need with monthly food vouchers for fruit and vegetables. These vouchers are redeemable at participating grocery retailers for the following six months. The program also offers education so that people can learn more about taking care of their health. “Health Net’s support has allowed us to partner with Vouchers 4 Veggies and reach more people who need our help providing nutritious food for themselves and their families,” said Jose R. Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer of El Concilio. “We are incredibly grateful for their commitment to addressing food insecurity in our state. Together, we are working to increase access to healthy food for all.” “Ensuring that residents struggling with food insecurity can get the fresh food and vegetables they need is one of my top priorities as a Supervisor,” said Miguel Villapudua, San Joaquin County Supervisor for District 1. “We are proud to add Vouchers 4 Veggies to our list of food assistance programs. Health Net’s support will go a long way in providing access to healthy food for those who need it most.” This news builds off Health Net’s recent announcement of awarding more than $350,000 to 10 community-based organizations in the Central Valley that work to improve food access and health equity. With funding to expand their initiatives, these organizations combat food insecurity through approaches such as food banks, providing school lunches, transporting food to hard-to-reach neighborhoods and assisting seniors with food program applications. Health Net has been providing care for the state’s most vulnerable residents for more than 40 years. They continue to be at the forefront of the movement to improve health equity with multi-faceted, collaborative and culturally relevant programs and interventions at the statewide and local level. Visit BridgingtheDivideCA.com to learn more about Health Net’s industry-leading efforts to drive health equity, and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

It opened the trading session at $91.00, the shares rose to $91.30 and dropped to $88.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNC points out that the company has recorded 14.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, CNC reached to a volume of 3022399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $98.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $86 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CNC stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CNC shares from 111 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.60.

Trading performance analysis for CNC stock

Centene Corporation [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 18.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.15 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.37, while it was recorded at 89.33 for the last single week of trading, and 79.99 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.77. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 11.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Centene Corporation [CNC]

There are presently around $49,168 million, or 96.30% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,607,238, which is approximately 1.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,535,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.56 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.77 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 30,469,741 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 24,840,722 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 490,026,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 545,337,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,455,189 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,287,340 shares during the same period.