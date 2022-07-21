LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] fell -33.48% so far this year. What now?

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] jumped around 0.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.39 at the close of the session, up 2.16%. The company report on July 19, 2022 that LXP Industrial Trust to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call August 4, 2022.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution real estate investments, today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results the morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022. LXP will host its conference call and webcast that same day at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants may access the call and webcast by the following:.

Conference Call: US: (855) 459-0167 or (973) 528-0145 International: https://callcia.com/international-numbers/Conference ID: 140668Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/866102665 or visit https://ir.lxp.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx to access webcast link.

LXP Industrial Trust stock is now -33.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LXP Stock saw the intraday high of $10.415 and lowest of $10.265 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.10, which means current price is +4.11% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, LXP reached a trading volume of 3679689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $12.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for LXP Industrial Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has LXP stock performed recently?

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, LXP shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.79 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.94, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 13.79 for the last 200 days.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.44 and a Gross Margin at +34.75. LXP Industrial Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +111.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.19.

Earnings analysis for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

There are presently around $2,893 million, or 99.64% of LXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,332,109, which is approximately -2.405% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,080,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $468.64 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $386.48 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly -9.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LXP Industrial Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 23,436,418 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 23,872,159 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 237,194,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,502,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,714,755 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,436,308 shares during the same period.