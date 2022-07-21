Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] moved up 6.18: Why It’s Important

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] gained 6.18% or 0.35 points to close at $6.01 with a heavy trading volume of 4065445 shares. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Jumia Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Continued growth acceleration in Q1 2022.

Orders increased by 40% year-over-yearGMV increased by 27% year-over-yearRevenue increased by 44% year-over-year.

It opened the trading session at $5.69, the shares rose to $6.07 and dropped to $5.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JMIA points out that the company has recorded -34.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, JMIA reached to a volume of 4065445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27.

Trading performance analysis for JMIA stock

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.88. With this latest performance, JMIA shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.93 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.39, while it was recorded at 5.52 for the last single week of trading, and 10.32 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.07 and a Gross Margin at +56.70. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.76.

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 2,411,635 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 6,317,232 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 15,940,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,669,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 279,852 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,369,812 shares during the same period.