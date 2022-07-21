JMP Securities lifts Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HIPO] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.8279 during the day while it closed the day at $0.80. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Hippo Announces Intention to Complete a Reverse Stock Split.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) intends to file a proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with a special meeting of stockholders to be held on August 31, 2022. The proxy statement will include a proposal for a reverse stock split at a ratio in the range of 1-for-20 to 1-for-30 and the reduction of the number of authorized shares of capital stock of the company by a corresponding proportion.

The reverse stock split to be proposed to Hippo stockholders in the proxy statement is intended to resolve the issue raised in a non-compliance notice Hippo received from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on July 19, 2022 regarding Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual due to the average closing price of the company’s common stock being less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Hippo’s common stock on the NYSE.

Hippo Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -1.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HIPO stock has declined by -56.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.62% and lost -71.74% year-on date.

The market cap for HIPO stock reached $433.93 million, with 561.62 million shares outstanding and 458.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, HIPO reached a trading volume of 3807241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIPO shares is $3.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Hippo Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Hippo Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HIPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hippo Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, HIPO shares dropped by -15.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.19 for Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1185, while it was recorded at 0.8151 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3237 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -235.64. Hippo Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.99.

There are presently around $122 million, or 46.20% of HIPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIPO stocks are: BOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 30,003,193, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; INNOVIUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 17,369,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.42 million in HIPO stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $14.19 million in HIPO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hippo Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HIPO] by around 35,539,667 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 11,372,980 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 99,528,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,440,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIPO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,006,811 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 9,063,886 shares during the same period.