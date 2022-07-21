Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] fell -28.03% so far this year. What now?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] traded at a high on 07/20/22, posting a 1.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $98.44. The company report on July 19, 2022 that ICE Launches the ESG Geo-Analyzer for Property-Level Climate Risk and Demographic Data.

Analyze portfolios of commercial and residential properties, as well as Asset-backed securities and corporate operations tied to those locations.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced the launch of the ICE ESG Geo-Analyzer, which leverages ICE’s geospatial data modelling to provide climate risk and social impact data and analytics for properties and communities throughout the U.S.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3168469 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at 1.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.28%.

The market cap for ICE stock reached $53.69 billion, with 561.00 million shares outstanding and 550.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 3168469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $127.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $131, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 24.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ICE stock performed recently?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.07, while it was recorded at 95.92 for the last single week of trading, and 121.21 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.42 and a Gross Margin at +72.57. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 6.52%.

Insider trade positions for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

There are presently around $48,034 million, or 93.70% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,599,297, which is approximately 2.531% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,154,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.05 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.53 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly -0.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 645 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 31,732,181 shares. Additionally, 576 investors decreased positions by around 34,431,772 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 421,789,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 487,953,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,102,081 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 970,071 shares during the same period.