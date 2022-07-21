HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] Is Currently 7.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] gained 7.73% or 0.31 points to close at $4.32 with a heavy trading volume of 3561554 shares. The company report on July 20, 2022 that HIVE Achieves Record Annual Revenue Ended March 31, 2022 of $211 Million and Earnings of $79 Million with a 545% Growth in BTC Mining Hashrate.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V: HIVE) (Nasdaq: HIVE) (FSE: HBFA.F) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) announces its results for the full year ended March 31, 2022 (all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated).

Revenue was $211.2 million this fiscal year, a 212% increase from the prior year. Record net income of $79.6 million, up significantly from $24.1 million a year earlier. Basic income per share grew 191% to $1.02 from $0.35 during the prior year. Gross mining margin1 expanded to $163.9 million, from $51.1 million last year. Even with financings during the year and the acquisition and expansion of our New Brunswick facility, our growth in revenue and net income was accretive on a per share basis.

It opened the trading session at $4.15, the shares rose to $4.395 and dropped to $4.105, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HIVE points out that the company has recorded -60.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -53.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, HIVE reached to a volume of 3561554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIVE shares is $2.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.58. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 46.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.64 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.56 and a Gross Margin at +58.75. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.78.

Return on Total Capital for HIVE is now 34.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.97. Additionally, HIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] managed to generate an average of $2,959,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.50 and a Current Ratio set at 17.50.

There are presently around $26 million, or 8.62% of HIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIVE stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,188,475, which is approximately -12.175% of the company’s market cap and around 10.35% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 812,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 million in HIVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.64 million in HIVE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 907,154 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 1,456,868 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 3,709,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,074,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 229,476 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 758,180 shares during the same period.