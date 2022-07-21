Goldman lifts Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CHK] jumped around 3.23 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $91.86 at the close of the session, up 3.64%. The company report on July 19, 2022 that CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION PROVIDES 2022 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) today announced that it will release its 2022 second quarter operational and financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 6061361.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation is powered by dedicated and innovative employees who are focused on discovering and responsibly developing our leading positions in top U.S. oil and gas plays. With a goal to achieve net-zero direct GHG emissions by 2035, Chesapeake is committed to safely answering the call for affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock is now 47.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHK Stock saw the intraday high of $92.00 and lowest of $86.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 105.00, which means current price is +49.49% above from all time high which was touched on 05/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, CHK reached a trading volume of 2938087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $130.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CHK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is set at 5.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CHK stock performed recently?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.24. With this latest performance, CHK shares gained by 14.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.42, while it was recorded at 85.88 for the last single week of trading, and 76.06 for the last 200 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.84 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +86.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3,835.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 71.94.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation go to 9.25%.

Insider trade positions for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

There are presently around $12,880 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 13,017,649, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,196,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in CHK stocks shares; and PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, currently with $1.01 billion in CHK stock with ownership of nearly -3.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chesapeake Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CHK] by around 20,231,781 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 13,700,915 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 106,276,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,209,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHK stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,826,596 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 945,531 shares during the same period.