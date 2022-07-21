Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] is 0.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.02%. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For August 2nd.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it would issue its earnings release containing second quarter results after the market closes on August 1, 2022. A conference call will be held on August 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter’s results.

Genworth’s earnings release, summary presentation and financial supplement will be available through the company’s website, http://investor.genworth.com, at the time of their release to the public.

Over the last 12 months, GNW stock rose by 26.63%. The one-year Genworth Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.11.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.03 billion, with 508.30 million shares outstanding and 503.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, GNW stock reached a trading volume of 2877636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 3.43.

GNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 17.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.36 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 3.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genworth Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

GNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,525 million, or 76.50% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,167,167, which is approximately 1.686% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 56,637,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.65 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $84.5 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 6.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 40,444,684 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 29,701,926 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 302,782,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,928,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,604,568 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,175,056 shares during the same period.