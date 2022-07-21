For IonQ Inc. [IONQ], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.22 during the day while it closed the day at $5.12. The company report on July 20, 2022 that IonQ Announces Expansion with First European and Israeli Entities.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

New wholly owned subsidiaries will support initiatives among European & Israeli customers and partners.

Former IBM EU program director, Noam Zakay, to lead European business development and sales efforts throughout the region.

IonQ Inc. stock has also gained 15.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IONQ stock has declined by -53.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.03% and lost -69.34% year-on date.

The market cap for IONQ stock reached $983.09 million, with 196.18 million shares outstanding and 176.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 3298655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $11.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for IonQ Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 239.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

IONQ stock trade performance evaluation

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.58. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 4.67 for the last single week of trading, and 11.95 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.10 and a Current Ratio set at 37.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IonQ Inc. [IONQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $366 million, or 35.50% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 29,277,852, which is approximately 0.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD, holding 6,138,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.43 million in IONQ stocks shares; and ACME, LLC, currently with $19.82 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IonQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 3,497,892 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 11,122,828 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 56,772,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,393,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,150,720 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,011,931 shares during the same period.