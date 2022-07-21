For Crocs Inc. [CROX], Analyst sees a rise to $75. What next?

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] gained 7.91% or 4.59 points to close at $62.61 with a heavy trading volume of 2847197 shares. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Crocs, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) announced today that on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET, it will host a conference call to discuss the results of its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The call will also be available live and on replay through August 4, 2023 at this site.

It opened the trading session at $57.55, the shares rose to $62.95 and dropped to $57.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CROX points out that the company has recorded -46.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, CROX reached to a volume of 2847197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crocs Inc. [CROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $107.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $80, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on CROX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CROX stock

Crocs Inc. [CROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.05. With this latest performance, CROX shares gained by 32.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.63 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.06, while it was recorded at 56.52 for the last single week of trading, and 100.30 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crocs Inc. [CROX]

There are presently around $3,093 million, or 82.50% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,688,747, which is approximately 13.032% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,646,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $416.15 million in CROX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $365.41 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly 4.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crocs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 6,914,770 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 10,278,221 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 32,202,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,395,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,485,561 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 3,872,049 shares during the same period.