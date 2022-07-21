For Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVR] gained 0.92% or 0.01 points to close at $1.10 with a heavy trading volume of 6060144 shares. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Clever Leaves Announces First Export to Israeli Partner InterCure.

Clever Leaves has officially entered into Israel’s flower market with the first commercial high-quality THC flower export from its GACP certified cultivation facility in Portugal.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced today the first commercial export to Israel of high THC Flower for medical use from its facility in Portugal through its partnership with InterCure (Nasdaq: INCR, TSX: INCR.U, TASE: INCR). With this initial shipment, medical cannabis patients in Israel will now have access to Clever Leaves’ cannabis flower grown in its IMC-GAP equivalent cultivation facilities.

It opened the trading session at $1.07, the shares rose to $1.18 and dropped to $1.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLVR points out that the company has recorded -51.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 904.58K shares, CLVR reached to a volume of 6060144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVR shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CLVR stock

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, CLVR shares gained by 12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0951, while it was recorded at 1.1800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7832 for the last 200 days.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -251.72 and a Gross Margin at +32.79. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.43.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR]

There are presently around $8 million, or 18.50% of CLVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVR stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,436,431, which is approximately -20.113% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; MERLIN CAPITAL LLC, holding 1,094,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 million in CLVR stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $1.07 million in CLVR stock with ownership of nearly -37.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVR] by around 947,785 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,970,440 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,148,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,066,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 872,702 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 482,262 shares during the same period.