Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] is -40.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ: EPZM] price surged by 0.68 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Ipsen to acquire Epizyme, expanding its portfolio in oncology.

Transaction focused on lead asset Tazverik® (tazemetostat), a first-in-class EZH2a inhibitor approved in the U.S.

Acquisition to bolster Ipsen’s growing oncology presence and leverage its infrastructure.

A sum of 2872573 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.57M shares. Epizyme Inc. shares reached a high of $1.48 and dropped to a low of $1.47 until finishing in the latest session at $1.48.

The one-year EPZM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.34. The average equity rating for EPZM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPZM shares is $2.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Epizyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Epizyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on EPZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Epizyme Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47.

EPZM Stock Performance Analysis:

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, EPZM shares gained by 115.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.43 for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8939, while it was recorded at 1.4780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0606 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Epizyme Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] shares currently have an operating margin of -630.54 and a Gross Margin at +69.03. Epizyme Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -670.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.01.

Epizyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

EPZM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Epizyme Inc. go to 38.00%.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $219 million, or 92.50% of EPZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPZM stocks are: RP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 31,833,334, which is approximately 247.273% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 15,522,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.82 million in EPZM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.84 million in EPZM stock with ownership of nearly 41.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Epizyme Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ:EPZM] by around 66,508,238 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 6,048,613 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 76,607,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,164,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPZM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,069,169 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,709,992 shares during the same period.