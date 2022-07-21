EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $119

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] gained 4.11% on the last trading session, reaching $103.62 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2022 that EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2022 Results for August 5, 2022.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2022 results on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.

EOG Resources Inc. represents 585.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.34 billion with the latest information. EOG stock price has been found in the range of $99.22 to $103.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 3917045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $149.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $165, while Johnson Rice kept a Buy rating on EOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 5.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for EOG stock

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.91, while it was recorded at 98.99 for the last single week of trading, and 107.88 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.93 and a Gross Margin at +44.80. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60.

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 13.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

There are presently around $51,154 million, or 89.40% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,391,572, which is approximately 2.038% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,646,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.64 billion in EOG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.78 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -9.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 664 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 43,714,863 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 32,074,893 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 438,167,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,957,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,521,616 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 5,421,370 shares during the same period.