Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. [DSAC] moved up 0.40: Why It’s Important

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: DSAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.20%. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. and FiscalNote Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. Shareholders to Approve the Proposed Business Combination with FiscalNote will be held on July 27, 2022 at 9:00am EDT .

Duddell Street Recommends All Stockholders Vote “FOR” all Proposals, including the Business Combination.

Over the last 12 months, DSAC stock rose by 2.98%. The one-year Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.0.

The market cap for the stock reached $218.92 million, with 21.88 million shares outstanding and 17.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 91.23K shares, DSAC stock reached a trading volume of 4271699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. [DSAC]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

DSAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. [DSAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, DSAC shares gained by 0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.29 for Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. [DSAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.95, while it was recorded at 9.99 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.07.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. [DSAC] Insider Position Details

11 institutional holders increased their position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:DSAC] by around 1,500,067 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 952,646 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 12,521,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,973,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSAC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 305,469 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 937,233 shares during the same period.