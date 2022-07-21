Direct Digital Holdings Inc. [DRCT] Stock trading around $2.35 per share: What’s Next?

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: DRCT] closed the trading session at $2.35 on 07/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.3399, while the highest price level was $3.20. The company report on July 20, 2022 that GROWTH OF DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS’ COLOSSUS SSP REFLECTS STRONG RESULTS GENERATED FOR MULTICULTURAL & GENERAL MARKET PUBLISHERS AND LEADING BRANDS.

SSP Kicked Off 2022 With Significant Revenue Growth – Q1 2021 vs Q1 2022 Marks 540% Upswing – Driven by Diverse Marketplace Approach & Opportunity for Marketers to Invest in Under-Represented Communities.

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) announced today that its supply-side advertising platform, Colossus SSP, had a strong first quarter, with comparisons between Q1 2021 to Q1 2022 showing a 540 percent surge in revenue. This uptick comes on the heels of year-over-year revenue growing by 330 percent between 2020 and 2021, as well as a triple digit increase the previous year, with the platform’s revenue rising by 235 percent between 2019 and 2020. Leadership credits the dramatic growth to the company’s commitment to normalize diversity in the field of programmatic advertising – delivering multicultural and general market audiences at scale. In addition, it points to several brands living up to their promises to support under-represented communities in their media buys.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.67 percent and weekly performance of 52.10 percent. The stock has performed 70.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 108.30K shares, DRCT reached to a volume of 48816442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRCT shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. [DRCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.67 for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. [DRCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5900, while it was recorded at 1.6700 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Direct Digital Holdings Inc. [DRCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.33 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Positions in Direct Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Direct Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:DRCT] by around 10,244 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRCT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,244 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.