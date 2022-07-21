Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Is Currently 11.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.85%. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Digital Turbine Unveils a Unified Brand Identity and Strategy.

The Unified Identity Simplifies Offering and Boosts Cross-Channel Approach.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), today unveiled a bold and unified corporate brand and a single strategic purpose for its clients and partners —to power more connections, with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. The new brand identity reflects an important milestone in the integration of last year’s acquisitions of Fyber, AdColony and Appreciate, combining talented teams as well as market-leading technology and business assets in order to create Digital Turbine’s end-to-end mobile growth platform.

Over the last 12 months, APPS stock dropped by -66.11%. The one-year Digital Turbine Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.99. The average equity rating for APPS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.01 billion, with 96.93 million shares outstanding and 95.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, APPS stock reached a trading volume of 3642297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $43.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $95, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on APPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

APPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.85. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 35.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.12, while it was recorded at 18.16 for the last single week of trading, and 44.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Turbine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.34. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.14.

Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

APPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 27.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,311 million, or 75.80% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,426,749, which is approximately 4.545% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,682,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.6 million in APPS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $113.55 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly -10.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 6,057,463 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 5,609,205 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 50,677,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,344,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,048,304 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,078,204 shares during the same period.