Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] Revenue clocked in at $2.00 million, down -92.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ: TYDE] slipped around -0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.10 at the close of the session, down -5.98%. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Cryptyde, Inc. Provides Operational Update and Corporate Objectives for 2022 into 2023.

Roadmap highlights potential partnerships/acquisition strategy and planned expansion of existing business verticals and growth plans.

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) an offering of comprehensive, scalable Web3 businesses utilizing blockchain technologies, NFTs, Smart Contracts, Metaverse and Crypto announced today its reporting of a corporate roadmap for the remainder of 2022 into 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, TYDE reached a trading volume of 2890621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryptyde Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TYDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.07.

How has TYDE stock performed recently?

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.82.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 8.32 for Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.0177 for the last single week of trading.

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cryptyde Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]

51 institutional holders increased their position in Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ:TYDE] by around 1,107,526 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 404,345 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 947,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,459,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYDE stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 139,962 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 265,337 shares during the same period.