Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] Stock trading around $0.41 per share: What’s Next?

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: COSM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.53%. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Cosmos Holdings Announces Agreement to Acquire Cana Laboratories, a Legacy European Pharmaceutical Company Established in 1928; Vertically Integrating its Manufacturing and R&D Capabilities and Expanding its Product Pipeline with New Brands.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire Pharmaceutical Laboratories CANA S.A., (“Cana”) a Greek pharmaceutical company that manufactures, sells, distributes, and markets original branded products researched and developed by leading global pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

Founded in 1928, Cana has manufactured and distributed a broad range of proprietary pharmaceutical and health related products. Furthermore, it has operated as a trusted partner of multinational pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca, Janssen, Merck and Viatris as well as some of the largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies such as Nestle, Unilever and P&G. In the last decade, Cana Laboratories’ activities also ventured into medical devices, representing major medical technology companies such as Medtronic, Stryker and others in the Greek market.

Over the last 12 months, COSM stock dropped by -90.60%.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.31 million, with 17.76 million shares outstanding and 11.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, COSM stock reached a trading volume of 4732658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosmos Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for COSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

COSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, COSM shares dropped by -9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.48 for Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6927, while it was recorded at 0.4189 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5509 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cosmos Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.20% of COSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COSM stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 755,802, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 40.46% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 16,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in COSM stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $4000.0 in COSM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:COSM] by around 783,672 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 783,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COSM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 783,672 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.