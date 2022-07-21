Compass Inc. [COMP] Stock trading around $4.15 per share: What’s Next?

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $4.15 with a heavy trading volume of 2863335 shares. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Compass Appoints Dawanna Williams, Founder and Managing Principal of Dabar Development Partners, to Board of Directors.

Williams brings extensive real estate industry expertise to the company’s board of directors.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced the appointment of Dawanna Williams to its board of directors effective July 1, 2022. Williams currently serves as Founder and Managing Principal of Dabar Development Partners.

It opened the trading session at $4.14, the shares rose to $4.33 and dropped to $4.075, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COMP points out that the company has recorded -47.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, COMP reached to a volume of 2863335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compass Inc. [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Compass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for COMP stock

Compass Inc. [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, COMP shares gained by 9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.76, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 7.85 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Compass Inc. [COMP]

There are presently around $1,148 million, or 64.70% of COMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 132,365,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT, holding 19,763,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.02 million in COMP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $73.28 million in COMP stock with ownership of nearly 1.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Compass Inc. [NYSE:COMP] by around 33,744,445 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 15,416,200 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 227,535,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,695,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMP stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,451,590 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,341,384 shares during the same period.