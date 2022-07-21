Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] moved up 5.46: Why It’s Important

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] jumped around 0.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.66 at the close of the session, up 5.46%. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), today announced that Carnival Corporation (the “Company”) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 102,139,621 shares of common stock of the Company at a public offering price of $9.95 per share. The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 15,320,943 additional shares of common stock of the Company. The offering is expected to close on July 25, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which could include addressing 2023 debt maturities.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole bookrunner and underwriter for the proposed public offering.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now -47.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CUK Stock saw the intraday high of $9.70 and lowest of $9.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.89, which means current price is +30.01% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 3923709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]?

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33.

How has CUK stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.97. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.53 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading, and 16.70 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

There are presently around $240 million, or 17.10% of CUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUK stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 9,995,459, which is approximately -1.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 1,988,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.21 million in CUK stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $17.23 million in CUK stock with ownership of nearly 18.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 3,413,601 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,209,222 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 19,245,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,868,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,096,189 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,092,927 shares during the same period.