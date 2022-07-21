Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Volta Inc. [VLTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.08% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.51%. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Michelin Promotes EV Tires via Volta’s Sustainable EV Charging and Media Network.

Campaign increased awareness of Michelin’s EV-specific tires by 70 percent.

Perception of Michelin as an environmentally friendly brand increased by 38 percent.

Over the last 12 months, VLTA stock dropped by -81.11%. The one-year Volta Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.18. The average equity rating for VLTA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $309.03 million, with 162.25 million shares outstanding and 112.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, VLTA stock reached a trading volume of 3389109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Volta Inc. [VLTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLTA shares is $4.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $5, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on VLTA stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VLTA shares from 10 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

VLTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Volta Inc. [VLTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.51. With this latest performance, VLTA shares gained by 13.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8948, while it was recorded at 1.7020 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0528 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Volta Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volta Inc. [VLTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.20 and a Gross Margin at -10.98. Volta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -856.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.44.

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Volta Inc. [VLTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $69 million, or 21.80% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,900,675, which is approximately 69.98% of the company’s market cap and around 17.90% of the total institutional ownership; HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, holding 3,601,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.77 million in VLTA stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, currently with $5.8 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly -46.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 16,578,157 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,514,502 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 13,785,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,877,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,848,212 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,369,356 shares during the same period.