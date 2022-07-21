Canaccord Genuity lifts New Gold Inc. [NGD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

New Gold Inc. [AMEX: NGD] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.70 at the close of the session, down -0.10%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that New Gold Reports Second Quarter Operational Results and Provides Update on 2022 Operational Outlook.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Provides Notice of Release of Second Quarter Financial Results.

New Gold Inc. stock is now -53.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NGD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.72 and lowest of $0.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.02, which means current price is +4.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, NGD reached a trading volume of 3192638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Gold Inc. [NGD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGD shares is $1.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for New Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $1.75 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for New Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Gold Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for NGD in the course of the last twelve months was 7.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has NGD stock performed recently?

New Gold Inc. [NGD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.90. With this latest performance, NGD shares dropped by -41.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.16 for New Gold Inc. [NGD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1731, while it was recorded at 0.7117 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4892 for the last 200 days.

New Gold Inc. [NGD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Gold Inc. [NGD] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.13 and a Gross Margin at +21.19. New Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88.

New Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for New Gold Inc. [NGD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Gold Inc. go to 8.65%.

Insider trade positions for New Gold Inc. [NGD]

There are presently around $157 million, or 60.90% of NGD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 69,315,986, which is approximately 6.754% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 16,612,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.66 million in NGD stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $11.39 million in NGD stock with ownership of nearly -0.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in New Gold Inc. [AMEX:NGD] by around 27,742,005 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 17,974,332 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 178,519,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,235,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGD stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,726,765 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,103,707 shares during the same period.