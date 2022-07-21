Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited [BEDU] Revenue clocked in at $61.40 million, down -20.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited [NYSE: BEDU] price surged by 16.89 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Bright Scholar to Hold 2022 Annual General Meeting on August 22, 2022.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (“Bright Scholar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced that it would hold its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders at No.1, Country Garden Road, Beijiao Town, Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong 528300, The People’s Republic of China on August 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (local time). The proposal to be submitted for shareholders’ approval at the annual general meeting is the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022. The Board has fixed July 25, 2022 as the record date (the “Record Date”) for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of record of the Company’s ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person.

A sum of 2829399 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 56.82K shares. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $1.12 and dropped to a low of $0.77 until finishing in the latest session at $0.92.

The average equity rating for BEDU stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited [BEDU]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10.80 to $9.80, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on BEDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69.

BEDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited [BEDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.30. With this latest performance, BEDU shares gained by 20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.53 for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited [BEDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7538, while it was recorded at 0.7908 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2673 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited [BEDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.43 and a Gross Margin at +15.80. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.68.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BEDU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited go to 15.86%.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited [BEDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 36.50% of BEDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEDU stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 3,985,797, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 22.16% of the total institutional ownership; INDUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 3,732,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 million in BEDU stocks shares; and SERENITY CAPITAL LLC, currently with $1.63 million in BEDU stock with ownership of nearly -4.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited [NYSE:BEDU] by around 68,056 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,376,222 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 9,628,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,072,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEDU stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,956 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 34,779 shares during the same period.