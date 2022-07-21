Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] is -73.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.51%. The company report on July 15, 2022 that Borqs’s Subsidiary Holu Hou Energy Signed an Agreement for $20 Million to Bring Renewable Energy to Key Hawaiian Cultural and Sporting Facility.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with global operations in the U.S., India and China, today announced that its majority owned solar energy storage systems subsidiary, Holu Hou Energy LLC (“HHE”), has signed agreement with Honokea Villages to deliver a major renewable energy generation and storage system to Honokea’s planned ecological sports training and Hawaiian Cultural facility in their “ahupua’a”, or local community. The development will have Olympic calibre training facilities for surfing, sport climbing, kayaking, beach volleyball, and more, and will serve as tool to celebrate athletics in Hawaii.

The renewable energy system will feature over 3 MW of PV generation and over 4 MWh of energy storage, enough to power 100% of the operations of the facility, and will be financed under a 20-year power purchase agreement, or PPA. The system provided by HHE will begin construction in 2023 and its value is estimated at nearly $20M. This project is included in the $49.8 million of Q2 2022 signed contracts announced earlier this month.

Over the last 12 months, BRQS stock dropped by -88.00%.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.06 million, with 161.20 million shares outstanding and 53.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, BRQS stock reached a trading volume of 2975557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05.

BRQS Stock Performance Analysis:

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.51. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -45.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.06 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4580, while it was recorded at 1.6360 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3116 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Borqs Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.40. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 62,462, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 81.37% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 37,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $19000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 59,029 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 339 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 85,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,136 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 339 shares during the same period.