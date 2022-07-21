bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] is -49.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.93%. The company report on June 10, 2022 that FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Supports beti-cel Gene Therapy for People with beta-thalassemia Who Require Regular Red Blood Cell Transfusions.

Current standard of care relies on regular red blood cell transfusions and iron management that carry the risk of progressive multi-organ damage and increased risk of morbidity and mortality.

If approved, beti-cel will be the first potentially curative gene therapy option for people with beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions and the first ex-vivo LVV gene therapy available in the U.S.

Over the last 12 months, BLUE stock dropped by -71.10%. The one-year bluebird bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.65. The average equity rating for BLUE stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $367.68 million, with 73.69 million shares outstanding and 70.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, BLUE stock reached a trading volume of 4763765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $16, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on BLUE stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BLUE shares from 22 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 78.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

BLUE Stock Performance Analysis:

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.93. With this latest performance, BLUE shares gained by 40.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.29 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 8.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into bluebird bio Inc. Fundamentals:

bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $313 million, or 76.70% of BLUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 13,151,891, which is approximately 72.658% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,140,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.76 million in BLUE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.7 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly -18.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in bluebird bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 17,279,466 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 12,961,663 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 32,279,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,521,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,959,922 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 9,937,276 shares during the same period.