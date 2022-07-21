Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] Revenue clocked in at $458.40 million, down -52.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] slipped around -0.34 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.19 at the close of the session, down -9.63%. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Blue Apron Achieves Lower Coupon Rate on Senior Secured Notes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rating Qualifies Company for 8.875% Coupon on Debt.

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it has received a rating from a leading ratings agency that qualifies the company for the lower of two interest rates provided for in the note purchase agreement on its $30.0 million of Senior Secured Notes due 2027.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock is now -52.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APRN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.565 and lowest of $3.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.76, which means current price is +40.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, APRN reached a trading volume of 3217190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRN shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on APRN stock. On May 04, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for APRN shares from 4 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

How has APRN stock performed recently?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.87. With this latest performance, APRN shares gained by 23.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.35 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 3.58 for the last single week of trading, and 5.93 for the last 200 days.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at +31.13. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.54.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

There are presently around $36 million, or 33.20% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 3,169,391, which is approximately 96.252% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 868,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 million in APRN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.83 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly -27.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 4,630,673 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 4,145,838 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,360,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,136,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,090,016 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,559,313 shares during the same period.