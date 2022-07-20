why eBay Inc. [EBAY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.59

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] jumped around 1.79 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $45.38 at the close of the session, up 4.11%. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Riding High on SEA’s E-Commerce Revolution: 68% of eBay-enabled SMEs Export to 10 or More International Markets – Report.

eBay’s “Southeast Asia Small Online Business Trade Report 2022” showed the region’s eBay-enabled small businesses made sales in 214 international markets in 2020, spurring the growth of global retailers.

eBay, a global ecommerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today unveiled its study on online businesses across the six Southeast Asian markets of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The “Southeast Asia Small Online Business Trade Report 2022” (“Report”) highlights how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in these countries are using the eBay e-commerce marketplace to successfully sell to international markets every year, adding a broad-based and resilient growth engine to the region’s rapidly expanding economies.

eBay Inc. stock is now -31.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EBAY Stock saw the intraday high of $45.485 and lowest of $43.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.19, which means current price is +11.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.32M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 4275876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $56.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $42, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has EBAY stock performed recently?

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.69 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.88, while it was recorded at 43.42 for the last single week of trading, and 58.61 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 9.36%.

Insider trade positions for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $21,919 million, or 92.30% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,538,155, which is approximately 2.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,160,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.21 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -4.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 45,306,711 shares. Additionally, 558 investors decreased positions by around 61,884,251 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 395,643,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,834,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,203,171 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 15,174,268 shares during the same period.