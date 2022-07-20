Wall Street Analyst Reiterated West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG]. What else is Wall St. saying

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [NYSE: WFG] closed the trading session at $96.20 on 07/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.50, while the highest price level was $102.66. The company report on July 19, 2022 that IIROC Trade Resumption – WFG.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.88 percent and weekly performance of 17.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 425.45K shares, WFG reached to a volume of 3988831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFG shares is $125.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

WFG stock trade performance evaluation

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.25. With this latest performance, WFG shares gained by 22.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.14 for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.50, while it was recorded at 85.29 for the last single week of trading, and 87.86 for the last 200 days.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. go to 28.83%.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,999 million, or 56.86% of WFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFG stocks are: PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA with ownership of 5,363,779, which is approximately -8.524% of the company’s market cap and around 26.09% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 3,905,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.09 million in WFG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $267.45 million in WFG stock with ownership of nearly 1.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [NYSE:WFG] by around 4,565,255 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 10,023,062 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 33,450,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,039,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 898,698 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,664,230 shares during the same period.