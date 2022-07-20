Wall Street Analyst Initiated Toast Inc. [TOST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] price surged by 3.78 percent to reach at $0.53. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Toast Acquires Sling to Expand its Team Management Suite With Employee Scheduling and Communications.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced that it has acquired Sling, a leading employee scheduling, communication and management solution. Through features including scheduling templates, in-app messaging and multi-location team management, Sling helps restaurants staff more efficiently and better manage labor costs, and helps increase employee job satisfaction.

The addition of Sling adds to Toast’s growing suite of Toast Payroll & Team Management products, including Toast Payroll, Toast Tips Manager and Toast Pay Card & PayOut. Through its Team Management Suite, Toast can empower restaurants to simplify scheduling and communication across their team, control their labor costs, and pay employees faster through one integrated platform.

A sum of 6062176 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.23M shares. Toast Inc. shares reached a high of $14.61 and dropped to a low of $13.67 until finishing in the latest session at $14.56.

The one-year TOST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.4. The average equity rating for TOST stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $21.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

TOST Stock Performance Analysis:

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.22% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.57, while it was recorded at 14.15 for the last single week of trading, and 27.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toast Inc. Fundamentals:

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Toast Inc. [TOST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,314 million, or 61.40% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,644,272, which is approximately 47.616% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 13,273,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.23 million in TOST stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $177.79 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 181.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 65,995,668 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 32,907,589 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 66,020,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,923,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,791,664 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 20,655,924 shares during the same period.