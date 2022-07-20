Wall Street Analyst Initiated Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: APLS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.31% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.41%. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Apellis Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of the New Drug Application for Pegcetacoplan for the Treatment of Geographic Atrophy (GA).

PDUFA target action date is November 26, 2022.

FDA has stated that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

Over the last 12 months, APLS stock dropped by -18.21%. The one-year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.16. The average equity rating for APLS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.48 billion, with 98.07 million shares outstanding and 88.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 968.69K shares, APLS stock reached a trading volume of 6974238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLS shares is $71.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Sell rating on APLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 3.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.18.

APLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.41. With this latest performance, APLS shares gained by 21.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.54, while it was recorded at 47.28 for the last single week of trading, and 43.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -805.67 and a Gross Margin at +97.46. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1121.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -370.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.02.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

APLS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 33.30%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,066 million, or 89.10% of APLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLS stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 14,199,294, which is approximately 15.154% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 9,450,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $422.98 million in APLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $383.56 million in APLS stock with ownership of nearly 8.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:APLS] by around 17,374,600 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 7,219,151 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 66,256,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,850,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,967,619 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,741,838 shares during the same period.