Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Honest Company Inc. [HNST]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Honest Company Inc. [NASDAQ: HNST] traded at a high on 07/19/22, posting a 17.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.77. The company report on July 19, 2022 that The Honest Company Launches at Walmart to Expand U.S. Distribution.

The leading clean lifestyle brand begins rollout on Walmart.com with in-store presence to follow.

The Honest Company, a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, announced today that it has expanded distribution to Walmart. The brand is now available on Walmart.com and will launch in thousands of Walmart stores in the fall.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6405555 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Honest Company Inc. stands at 10.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.79%.

The market cap for HNST stock reached $357.85 million, with 91.54 million shares outstanding and 85.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, HNST reached a trading volume of 6405555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Honest Company Inc. [HNST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HNST shares is $5.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for The Honest Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $13 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for The Honest Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $5, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on HNST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Honest Company Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has HNST stock performed recently?

The Honest Company Inc. [HNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.00. With this latest performance, HNST shares gained by 47.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.38 for The Honest Company Inc. [HNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 6.00 for the last 200 days.

The Honest Company Inc. [HNST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Honest Company Inc. [HNST] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.56 and a Gross Margin at +33.67. The Honest Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.77.

The Honest Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for The Honest Company Inc. [HNST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Honest Company Inc. go to 46.40%.

Insider trade positions for The Honest Company Inc. [HNST]

There are presently around $140 million, or 61.20% of HNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HNST stocks are: INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XIII, LLC with ownership of 10,396,904, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,479,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.42 million in HNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.42 million in HNST stock with ownership of nearly -0.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in The Honest Company Inc. [NASDAQ:HNST] by around 4,772,921 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 18,643,827 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 20,121,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,538,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HNST stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,121,472 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 11,567,660 shares during the same period.