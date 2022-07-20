Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] stock Upgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $105

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: RARE] plunged by -$8.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $55.96 during the day while it closed the day at $52.89. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Ultragenyx and GeneTx Provide Program Update on GTX-102 for Angelman Syndrome Including Promising Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study.

Doses up to 10 mg show good tolerability and meaningful clinical activity in multiple domains.

U.K. and Canadian health authorities approved escalation to higher doses.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stock has also loss -19.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RARE stock has declined by -32.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.59% and lost -37.10% year-on date.

The market cap for RARE stock reached $3.69 billion, with 69.52 million shares outstanding and 66.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 560.87K shares, RARE reached a trading volume of 4749006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RARE shares is $122.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RARE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $106, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on RARE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for RARE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.58.

RARE stock trade performance evaluation

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.69. With this latest performance, RARE shares gained by 5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.86 for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.73, while it was recorded at 61.81 for the last single week of trading, and 70.49 for the last 200 days.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.63 and a Gross Margin at +91.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -129.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.32.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,123 million, or 99.02% of RARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RARE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 11,884,786, which is approximately 3.121% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,963,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.88 million in RARE stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $243.33 million in RARE stock with ownership of nearly 0.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ:RARE] by around 4,265,600 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 4,344,372 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 58,960,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,570,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RARE stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,057,483 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 671,148 shares during the same period.