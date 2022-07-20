The RealReal Inc. [REAL] moved up 12.55: Why It’s Important

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] gained 12.55% or 0.33 points to close at $2.96 with a heavy trading volume of 3899359 shares. The company report on July 14, 2022 that The RealReal Announces Timing of Its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on August 9.

The RealReal will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial results. Investors and analysts can access the call by dialing (833) 636-0806 in the U.S. or (412) 902-4244 internationally. The call will also be available via live webcast at investor.therealreal.com.

It opened the trading session at $2.68, the shares rose to $2.96 and dropped to $2.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REAL points out that the company has recorded -72.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, REAL reached to a volume of 3899359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $8.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $15, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on REAL stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for REAL shares from 21 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for REAL stock

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.35. With this latest performance, REAL shares gained by 31.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.03, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 8.49 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.44. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.72.

The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

There are presently around $243 million, or 93.18% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,442,925, which is approximately 3.006% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,015,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.8 million in REAL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $15.83 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 60.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 21,100,934 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 20,805,447 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 40,179,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,085,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,324,380 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,575,298 shares during the same period.