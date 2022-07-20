Stephens slashes price target on NCR Corporation [NCR] – find out why.

NCR Corporation [NYSE: NCR] price surged by 12.65 percent to reach at $3.68. The company report on June 10, 2022 that NCR to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Treasurer & Head of Investor Relations Michael Nelson will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference on June 14, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available here for 90 days.

A sum of 8759692 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.36M shares. NCR Corporation shares reached a high of $33.61 and dropped to a low of $31.30 until finishing in the latest session at $32.78.

The one-year NCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.77. The average equity rating for NCR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NCR Corporation [NCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCR shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for NCR Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $44 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for NCR Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $34, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on NCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Corporation is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

NCR Stock Performance Analysis:

NCR Corporation [NCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.07. With this latest performance, NCR shares gained by 9.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.01 for NCR Corporation [NCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.01, while it was recorded at 29.34 for the last single week of trading, and 38.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NCR Corporation Fundamentals:

NCR Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Corporation go to 4.00%.

NCR Corporation [NCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,108 million, or 93.60% of NCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,636,852, which is approximately 0.464% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,279,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.74 million in NCR stocks shares; and RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $243.33 million in NCR stock with ownership of nearly 18.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

174 institutional holders increased their position in NCR Corporation [NYSE:NCR] by around 18,846,449 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 17,576,004 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 88,911,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,334,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,753,852 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,666,309 shares during the same period.