Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] Is Currently 10.53 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ: ANY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.10%. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Sphere 3D Corp. Provides Bitcoin Production and Mining Updates for June 2022.

The Company produced 12.19 Bitcoin during the month.

Over the last 12 months, ANY stock dropped by -68.93%. The one-year Sphere 3D Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.3. The average equity rating for ANY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.28 million, with 63.84 million shares outstanding and 56.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, ANY stock reached a trading volume of 5522962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANY shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sphere 3D Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Sphere 3D Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sphere 3D Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

ANY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.10. With this latest performance, ANY shares gained by 9.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8543, while it was recorded at 0.6900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9149 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sphere 3D Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] shares currently have an operating margin of -508.01 and a Gross Margin at -107.18. Sphere 3D Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -464.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.02.

Sphere 3D Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

ANY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sphere 3D Corp. go to 20.00%.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.80% of ANY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 851,276, which is approximately 62.914% of the company’s market cap and around 12.80% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 530,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in ANY stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in ANY stock with ownership of nearly 106.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sphere 3D Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ:ANY] by around 971,498 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,792,170 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,848,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,914,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANY stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 291,860 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,067,886 shares during the same period.