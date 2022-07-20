Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] is -62.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ: SIDU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 40.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.37%. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Sidus Space Expands Relationship and Increases Deliverables to Teledyne Technologies.

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is pleased to announce its growing relationship with Teledyne Marine, a part of Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TDY), following a noteworthy Q2 2022. The three-month period marks the strongest revenue quarter between the parties since their partnership began four years ago.

Sidus Space signed its first two-year master supply agreement (MSA) with Teledyne Marine in July 2019, followed by a two-year product pricing agreement (PPA) in September 2021.

The market cap for the stock reached $69.29 million, with 17.41 million shares outstanding and 6.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, SIDU stock reached a trading volume of 89178664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.19.

SIDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.37. With this latest performance, SIDU shares dropped by -47.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.55% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Sidus Space Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -249.41 and a Gross Margin at -135.20. Sidus Space Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -265.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.13.

Sidus Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Sidus Space Inc. [SIDU] Insider Position Details

6 institutional holders increased their position in Sidus Space Inc. [NASDAQ:SIDU] by around 33,755 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 71,886 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 56,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIDU stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,755 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 60,139 shares during the same period.