Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Is Currently 2.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] price surged by 2.01 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its second quarter 2022 financial results news release will be issued Monday, July 25 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Tuesday, July 26 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until August 26, 2022.

A sum of 3650788 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.36M shares. Range Resources Corporation shares reached a high of $28.54 and dropped to a low of $27.47 until finishing in the latest session at $28.39.

The one-year RRC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.38. The average equity rating for RRC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Range Resources Corporation [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $39.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $23 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16.50 to $22, while TD Securities kept a Hold rating on RRC stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RRC shares from 22 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

RRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.62. With this latest performance, RRC shares dropped by -2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.66 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.19, while it was recorded at 27.38 for the last single week of trading, and 25.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Range Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.46 and a Gross Margin at +42.98. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61.

Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

RRC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 29.08%.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,451 million, or 87.20% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 36,207,110, which is approximately 34.364% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,425,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $835.4 million in RRC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $701.15 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly -9.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 28,303,367 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 38,172,154 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 160,745,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,221,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,048,086 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,021,944 shares during the same period.