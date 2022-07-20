Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is -3.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] jumped around 1.92 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $91.43 at the close of the session, up 2.15%. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) to Host Webcast of 2022 Second-Quarter and First-Half Results.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2022Q2earnings on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its 2022 second-quarter and first-half financial results which will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.

Philip Morris International Inc. stock is now -3.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PM Stock saw the intraday high of $91.47 and lowest of $90.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 112.48, which means current price is +3.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 5451754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $110.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $130 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $105, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 33.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has PM stock performed recently?

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.28 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.54, while it was recorded at 90.28 for the last single week of trading, and 98.13 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.38 and a Gross Margin at +67.70. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 2.31%.

Insider trade positions for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $107,546 million, or 76.40% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128,604,996, which is approximately 1.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,511,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.82 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.35 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 930 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 76,725,310 shares. Additionally, 825 investors decreased positions by around 61,156,050 shares, while 326 investors held positions by with 1,038,385,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,176,266,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,659,441 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,698,645 shares during the same period.