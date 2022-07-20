Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock Upgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $90

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] traded at a high on 07/19/22, posting a 2.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $72.24. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Oracle Enhances Smart Construction Platform with New Analytics Capabilities.

Unified platform blends construction applications and data to help owners and contractors continuously improve performance.

Engineering and construction organizations struggle to unlock data across applications to effectively diagnose problems, predict risks, and inform future actions. To address this challenge, Oracle today announced Oracle Construction Intelligence Cloud Analytics. The new solution combines data from Oracle Smart Construction Platform applications to give owners and contractors a comprehensive understanding of performance throughout their operations. With this insight, organizations can quickly spot and correct issues and target ways to drive continuous improvement across project planning, construction, and asset operation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7142934 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oracle Corporation stands at 2.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.37%.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $189.00 billion, with 2.67 billion shares outstanding and 1.51 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.34M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 7142934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $88.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $126 to $113, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 120.31.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.11 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.29, while it was recorded at 70.53 for the last single week of trading, and 82.11 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 12.07%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $81,287 million, or 43.20% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135,622,107, which is approximately -4.536% of the company’s market cap and around 43.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,421,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.63 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.7 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -5.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 922 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 76,684,432 shares. Additionally, 1,088 investors decreased positions by around 85,655,566 shares, while 368 investors held positions by with 962,897,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,125,237,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,378,114 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 9,685,447 shares during the same period.